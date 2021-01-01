Elk Lighting 45260/3 3 Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Floral Accents from the Crystique Collection Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 45260/3 3 Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Floral Accents from the Crystique Collection Three Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Floral Accents from the Crystique CollectionNaturally-inspired branches of clear crystals create glistening gems of light in the Crystique collection. A Polished Chrome finish bounces light off of the canopy and fixture to further enhance its brilliant character.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for dry locationsCharacteristics of the light include crystal and floral accentsDimensions:Height: 7"Width: 13" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Diameter: 10"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Elk Lighting:Lighting should be sophisticated, classy, and elegant. ELK Lighting fixtures are designed with these goals in mind. Originated in the early 1980s and in the Eastern Pennsylvania area, ELK Lighting continues to dominate and separate themselves from their competition. Between their own original and creative designs, as well as their partnerships with celebrities, their collection of lighting fixtures will fit anyone's style. Check out why Elk Lighting might be that lighting enhancement you need. Flush Mount Polished Chrome