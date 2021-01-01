Kichler 45150 Tully 2 Light 15" Wide Vanity Light Bathroom Fixture with Satin Etched Glass Shades Antique Pewter Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Kichler 45150 Tully 2 Light 15" Wide Vanity Light Bathroom Fixture with Satin Etched Glass Shades Creating an airy, uncluttered feel with an understated contemporary flair, the Tully Collection is characterized by clean lines and a simple cubic design.Features:Satin etched cased opal glass adds a clean look while softly diffusing the lightReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyThis transitional vanity light from the Tully collection is available in antique pewter and chrome finishesComplete the look of your bathroom with these fixtures from the Tully Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 6.5"Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage)Energy Efficient: No Vanity Light Antique Pewter