From arteriors
Arteriors 45060 Swami Single Light 22" Wide Pendant Buri Midrib / Natural / Black Ombre Indoor Lighting Pendants
Arteriors 45060 Swami Single Light 22" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from buri midribIncludes a buri midrib shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 4", (1) 6", and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 23-1/2"Minimum Height: 23-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/2"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 6 lbsCord Length: 114"Wire Length: 114"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Buri Midrib / Natural / Black Ombre