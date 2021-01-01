Millennium Lighting 4501 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Millennium Lighting 4501 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Wherever there is a need for light, there is the opportunity to make an excellent design choice. Sconce lighting gives you that chance to make creative choices to illuminate stairs, hallways, or any space in the home that needs a little light. Bulbs must be purchased separately.Features:Place this fixture directly above the mirror and sink to add the perfect lighting to your bathroomCompatible with standard wall dimmer1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyThis item is UL listedMeets CSA standardsThis item is rated for damp locationProfessional installation recommended Bathroom Sconce Matte Black