From aspen creative
Aspen Creative 45002-1, 3-Light Adjustable Tree Floor Lamp, Modern Design in Black, 64" High
Shade dimensions - 5 1/2"wide x 7" long, Lamp is 64"high Metal lamp in Black | Rotary switch on top of each head Uses 3 medium base light bulbs, 60 watt max (Light bulbs not included) Each head can be adjusted to direct light in different directions. Lamp is UL Listed Applications - Aspen Creative floor stand tree lamps are perfect for using in a living room, bedroom, family room, office, kid's room, study, college dorm or perfect next to a chair / table for reading as a task light, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative