Lancôme 450 Suede (N) Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Powder Foundation

Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Powder Foundation. The makeup survival kit. As a foundation: Sponge on dry, over daytime moisturizer, for a soft matte effect. Sponges on damp for a full-coverage, flawless matte finish. As a powder: Puff on dry over any Lancôme foundation. The Result: Portable perfection that's perfect for all skin types. -Use as a foundation or a powder -For all skin types How to: For more coverage, apply using the press & roll technique with the Dual Finish Puff. For less coverage, dust on lightly with a Powder Brush. For a creamy look, apply Dual Finish with a damp sponge. Lancôme Insider Artistry Tip Dual Finish Versatile powder foundation can be used for every look and at every age can be used from start to finish.