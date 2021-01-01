GUANGDONG GUANGXIN FURNI 45 in. Green Wide Rectangle Ottoman Fabric Bench Wooden Legs for Living Room Bedroom

In the charge to create a beautifully designed room, (and a functional one to boot), there are certain pieces that lay the groundwork more than others. The ottoman is one of them. Its versatility as a seat, footrest, tabletop or storage unit goes unchallenged. A real workhorse, it's the one you want to enlist when conquering tight budgets or space restrictions. Confidently soldier on with one of these. Color: Green.