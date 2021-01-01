From delsey paris
45 SC Sub C 1200mAh NiCD Rechargeable Battery WTab For Cordless Drill Battery Pack
Advertisement
It's not SC battery, it's 4/5SC (same diameter but 4/5 height of SC battery) More than 500 times Long cycle life, bring you high quality experience. No memory effect - batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged Battery size:0.90 inch diameter * 1.34 inch height Use for building battery pack, cordless drill battery pack. power tools. power driver. electric screwdriver and so on.