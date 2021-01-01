45 Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 8

Appropriately named, our Classic Set shows off a timeless look to match any table - or occasion. This set has everything you need to set a table for eight and serving utensils that match. Made with the quality you’ve come to expect from us, the Classic set stands out, thanks to the elegant teardrop-shaped edges that decorate the pieces. Symmetrical spoons, forks crafted for the mouth with tines on the inside, and serrated dinner knives built for solid durability create a flatware set that can stand up to even the busiest table.