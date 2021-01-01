The Keeper KT3000S electric winch is designed with tough terrain and off-roading situations in mind. The KT3000S provides power, versatility, and durability that is essential for all UTV/ATV users, vehicle trailers and general winching applications. This winch comes with 55 feet of synthetic rope made from ultra-high molecular polyethylene material. Synthetic rope is a fraction of the weight of steel cable and doesn't kink or splinter. Keeper offers a full selection of electric winches to meet the demands of the casual to the professional user. Keeper 1.45-HP 3000-lb Universal Winch | KT3000S-1