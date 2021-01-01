Tracker Safe 45-Gun Fire-Resistant Combination/Dial Lock, Black Powder Coat, Black powder coat finish

Tracker Safe's are built with one very important mission: to protect what matters most to our customers. As our world is a dangerous place, there is not a better or more reliable safe than a Tracker Safe to store the valuables that you cherish. The M Series is our mid-grade line of fire rated safes that are more secure than our TS Series: 11-Gauge steel, multiple layers of fireboard, 60 minute fire rating, 1.25 in. Dia bolts, additional locking bolts, internal door adjuster, 3-spoke handle, internal electrical/USB outlet, and a full door organizer. Color: Black powder coat finish.