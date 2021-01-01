24" 45 dBA Built-In Fully Integrated Dishwasher

Operating at only 45 dBA, this built-in dishwasher incorporates a light beam on the floor to indicate that it is running. All stainless steel interior protects dishwasher from heat and corrosion. Power plug included for easy and economical installation. 167°F maximum water temp for completely clean and sanitized dishes. Water counter ensures the right amount of water for clean dishes and no flooding. Double wall flow-through heater for safe heating without corrosion. Internally-looped hose with air break prevents siphoning and dirty water backflow. Tablet function and 0.5 load function guarantee the right wash every time.