From bcc cryptocurrency shirts & bitcoin gifts
BCC Cryptocurrency Shirts & Bitcoin Gifts 45 and Still Bitcoin 45th Birthday Hodle BTC Crypto Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
45 and Still Hodling Bitcoin 45th Birthday Hodle BTC Crypto Design shows a bitcoin crypto currency coin in front of a vintage retro sunset. Great outfit for fans of blockchain technology and BTC trading saying fourty five and still hodling. Perfect gift for women, men, kids, bitcoin trader, money investor, miner, digital analyst, finance banker, crypto coin investment enthusiast or blockchain programmer dreaming of becoming rich with coins in a digital wallet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only