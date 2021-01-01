From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 44941EN3 Windgate 3 Light 24" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 44941EN3 Windgate 3 Light 24" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(3) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableMountable in different orientationsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/4"Width: 24-1/4"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 5.9 lbsShade Height: 4-3/8"Shade Depth: 5-7/16"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 24-1/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Heirloom Bronze