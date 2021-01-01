From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 44808 Holman 4 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Generation Lighting 44808 Holman 4 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 24-1/2"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/4"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Heirloom Bronze