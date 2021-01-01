Signature Hardware 447394-33 Curington 33" Farmhouse Single Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Fireclay

Signature Hardware 447394-33 Curington 33" Farmhouse Single Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink Introduce timeless elegance to your kitchen with the 33" Curington farmhouse sink. Made of durable fireclay with a porcelain enamel coating, this spacious basin is resistant to stains, scratches, dents, and extreme temperatures. With plenty of room to wash large pots and pans, the Curington is a great addition to your home. Add a stylish kitchen faucet to complete the look.Signature Hardware 447394-33 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyMade of solid, heavy-duty fireclay which creates a smoother surface and prevents ripplingFarmhouse installation – sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSingle basin design for maximum workspaceIf purchasing drain separately, it must be able to accommodate a sink drain thickness of 1"Signature Hardware 447394-33 Specifications:Sink Length: 32-3/4" (left to right)Sink Width: 20" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/4" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 30-1/4" L x 17-1/2" W x 9-1/4" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Fireclay White