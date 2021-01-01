Signature Hardware 447393-30 Curington 30" Farmhouse Single Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Fireclay

Signature Hardware 447393-30 Curington 30" Farmhouse Single Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink Featuring a fluted apron and timeless, white finish, the 30" Curington farmhouse sink is a stylish choice for your kitchen. The single-bowl design offers plenty of room to clean large pots and pans. Made of fireclay with a durable porcelain enamel, this product is resistant to dents, stains, and scratches, making it perfect for a high-use space. Complete the look with an elegant kitchen faucet.Signature Hardware 447393-30 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyMade of solid, heavy-duty fireclay which creates a smoother surface and prevents ripplingFarmhouse installation – sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSingle basin design for maximum workspaceIf purchasing drain separately, it must be able to accommodate a sink drain thickness of 1"Signature Hardware 447393-30 Specifications:Sink Length: 29-7/8" (left to right)Sink Width: 20-1/8" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/4" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 27-1/2" L x 17-1/2" W x 9-1/4" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 33"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Fireclay White