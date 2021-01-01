From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 4470-CL-S Maria Theresa 26 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 4470-CL-S Maria Theresa 26 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain suspended fixtureRequires (26) 25 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 44"Maximum Height: 116"Width: 38"Product Weight: 75.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 26Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 650 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome