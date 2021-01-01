From craftmade
Craftmade 44605 Ella 5 Light 39" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with White Linen Shade Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Craftmade 44605 Ella 5 Light 39" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with White Linen Shade FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes white linen shadeRequires (5) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsComes with a one year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 39"Extension: 6-1/4"Shade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Satin Brass