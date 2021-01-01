From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 4455-CL-S Filmore 6 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Crystorama Lighting Group 4455-CL-S Filmore 6 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain hung designRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Maximum Height: 97"Width: 23"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Gold