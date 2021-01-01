From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4450402EN3 Denhelm 2 Light 17" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Generation Lighting 4450402EN3 Denhelm 2 Light 17" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steel / zincIncludes frosted glass shades(2) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 16-1/2"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 5.8 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 2-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Brushed Nickel