Craftmade 44491 Parker Single Light 17-1/2" Wide Pendant with Beige Fabric Shade Fired Steel / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade 44491 Parker Single Light 17-1/2" Wide Pendant with Beige Fabric Shade FeaturesEach piece is unique with a slight auroraSteel constructionIncludes beige fabric shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (3) 12" and (2) 6" downrodsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsComes with a one year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-27/32"Maximum Height: 68-13/16"Width: 17-1/2"Depth: 10-7/16"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 11-15/16"Shade Width: 10-7/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Fired Steel / Satin Brass