From elk home
Elk Home 444 Wood Single Light 64" Tall Floor Lamp Wood Tone Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Elk Home 444 Wood Single Light 64" Tall Floor Lamp FeaturesFeatures a 10" wide baseConstructed from wood and metalIncludes a round hardback white fabric shadeIncludes (1) 100 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbProduct features 3 way switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 64"Width: 14"Product Weight: 18 lbsShade Height: 25"Shade Width: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Wood Tone