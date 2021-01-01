From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4439802 Norwood 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 4439802 Norwood 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features:Constructed from steelIncludes highlighted etched glass shadesRequires (2) 75 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 7-7/8"Width: 14-1/8"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 3lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 4-3/8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome