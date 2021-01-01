From kichler
Kichler 44344LED 44" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Walnut Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 44344LED 44" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/4"Width: 43-1/2"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 20.75 lbsWire Length: 110"Canopy Width: 20"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 40000 Walnut Wood