Kichler 44337 Steel Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Distressed Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kichler 44337 Steel Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce A Distressed Black metal framework holds checkered safety glass of the Steel 1 light wall sconce in place. Screw-head detailing enhances the industrial look. The glass texture not only adds visual interest; it also helps to softly diffuse the light.FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a safety glass shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.9 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Distressed Black