Kichler 44290 Peyton 5 Light 26" Wide Candle Chandelier White Washed Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 44290 Peyton 5 Light 26" Wide Candle Chandelier The popular industrial-inspired cage look gets a refreshing update with the Peyton collection 5 light chandelier. Squared edges and lines, in a blend of whitewashed wood tones as well as polished and satin nickel metals, create a style that’s soft and modern.FeaturesDurable steel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 17-3/4"Maximum Height: 56"Width: 26"Product Weight: 30.9 lbsWire Length: 61"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No White Washed Wood