Globe Electric 44227 Sutherland 14" Tall Integrated 2700K LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Globe Electric 44227 Sutherland 14" Tall Integrated 2700K LED Outdoor Wall Sconce

Globe Electric 44227 Sutherland 14" Tall Integrated 2700K LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of metalAmber water glassIndoor / Outdoor water resistant designIntegrated 8.5W LED - 2700K - 80CRI - 50,000 hour lifespanDesigned for use outdoorsRated for damp locationsEasy installations with all necessary hardware includedDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 7"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsShade Height: 14"Shade Width: 7-1/16"Shade Diameter: 7-1/16"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 8.5 wattsBulb Type: Integrated LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50,000Voltage: 120 volts Bronze

