Chicago Faucets 442-83044 Wall Mounted Bidet Fitting with Push Button Self-Closing Hand Spray 40" Steel Hose and Metal Lever Handle Chrome Faucet
Chicago Faucets 442-83044 Wall Mounted Bidet Fitting with Push Button Self-Closing Hand Spray, 40" Steel Hose and Metal Lever Handle Product Features: Solid brass body construction Push button self-closing hand spray 40" Stainless steel hose 2 3/8" Lever handle with eight point broach and secured color coded white index button, catalog #369 Slo-compresssion renewable cartridge that closes with water pressure with tapered square broach to facilitate handle removal, catalog #217-XTLH Spray wall hook Loose wall flange In-line combination flow regulator and back flow preventer 1/2" NPT female inlet Mounting hardware included Performance Specifications: Rated Operating Pressure: 20-125 PSI Rated Operating Temperature: 40-140° F Warranty: Lifetime Limited Faucet Warranty 5-Year Limited Cartridge Warranty 1-Year Limited Finish Warranty Codes and Compliance: ASME A112.18.1M CSA B125 Horizontal Spray Chrome