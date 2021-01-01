From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 4413 Winfield 2 Light 13" Wide Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 4413 Winfield 2 Light 13" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a ribbed glass bowl shadeSloped ceiling compatible(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required54" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 21-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 13"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 11"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass