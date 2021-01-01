From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 4413-CL-S Maria Theresa 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 4413-CL-S Maria Theresa 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain mounted designRequires (13) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 32"Maximum Height: 104"Width: 28"Product Weight: 48.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 13Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 780 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome