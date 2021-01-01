From globe electric
Globe Electric 44100 Bronson Single Light 11-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Dark Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Globe Electric 44100 Bronson Single Light 11-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features Metal cylinder glass cage with seedy glass Requires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulb Recommended for use with Vintage Edison filament bulbs EASY INSTALLATION: includes all moutning hardware for quick and easy installation Designed for outdoor installations All mounting hardware included for easy installation Rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 11.5" Width: 5.44" Depth: 7.82" Product Weight: 3.5 lbs Backplate Height: 7-5/16" Backplate Width: 4-5/8" Backplate Depth: 1" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120 volts Bulb Included: No Dark Bronze