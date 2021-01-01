Northern Nights 440TC 100% Cotton 650FP Down Comforter -Twin

'Tis the season for snuggling. And we can't wait to warm up with this Northern Nights down comforter. Why? Here's some cozy clues: 1) A lofty layer (cue the 650 fill power) that's a loyal binge-watching cuddle buddy 2) Just-five-more-minutes, hit-the-snooze 100% cotton softness for (over) sleeping 3) An impress-the-guest lightweight luxury for when company calls (and stays) 4) That fall-fast-asleep foundation for nightly (marathon) kid-cuddling book readings 5) Machine washable ('nuff said) We could go on (and on, and on) about the virtues of nestling into this beyond comfy premium down comforter, but we'll leave the rest to you. Just sleep on (or under) it. From Northern Nights® Bedding.