Crystorama Lighting Group 4409-CL-S Maria Theresa 9 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting
Crystorama Lighting Group 4409-CL-S Maria Theresa 9 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (9) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Maximum Height: 99"Width: 28"Product Weight: 32.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome