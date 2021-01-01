From kichler
Kichler 44032 Winslow Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 44032 Winslow Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade Features The modern Winslow 1-light mini pendant with seeded glass shade pair beautifully with the linear arms, bringing light and dimension to a space Steel construction Clear seedy glass shade (1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required 36" of total downrods included ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 7" Maximum Hanging Height: 45" Width: 4-1/4" Depth: 4-1/4" Wire Length: 68" Canopy Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 75 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Black