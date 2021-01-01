Blanco 440221-KIT Diamond 33" Dual Mount Double Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks and Basket Strainers Anthracite Fixture Kitchen

Blanco 440221-KIT Diamond 33" Dual Mount Double Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks and Basket Strainers Everything you need, all in one place. Introducing the Blanco unit, a seamless, fully integrated, kitchen water hub solution that makes everyday life in the kitchen easier. It’s a sink and accessory system that works together to enhance your experience with water. The Blanco Diamond double bowl dual mount kitchen sink features a 50/50 bowl design, offering plenty of room for rinsing, washing, soaking, spraying and straining operations. The ideal choice for those who wash dishes by hand, you can stack dirty dishes and utensils in one sick while prepping in the other. This kitchen sink is made of Silgranit, a patented, certified granite composite material that is engineered to take on the toughest kitchen tasks. Silgranit is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant, making it stronger and more durable than other sink materials. It will not blister, burn, melt, or discolor from hot pots, pans or baking sheets straight from the oven. Beautiful and highly functional with its non-porous, hygienic surface, it pushes away liquids and residue resulting in a low maintenance, easy to clean, long-lasting material. Making prep-work more pleasing and clean-up less complicated, the Blanco unit includes (2) custom-fitted basin racks designed to protect your kitchen sink from dishes and utensils as well as (2) color-coordinated basket strainer, adding an element of style to your sink by creating a seamless look. Blanco 440221-KIT Features: Covered under Blanco's limited lifetime warranty Constructed from granite composite Dual installation - sink can be installed under the countertop or be dropped into a cutout in the countertop Sink features dual basins with 50/50 split Sink comes pre-drilled with one faucet hole for use with single hole faucet Rear drain location increases available space under the sink Includes basket strainers and basin racks Coordinates with products from the Diamond line Blanco 440221-KIT Technologies and Benefits: Silgranit: A patented, certified granite composite material that is engineered to take on the toughest kitchen tasks. Silgranit is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant, making it stronger and more durable than other sink materials. It will not blister, burn, melt, or discolor from hot pots, pans or baking sheets straight from the oven. Beautiful and highly functional with its non-porous, hygienic surface, it pushes away liquids and residue resulting in a low maintenance, easy to clean, long-lasting material. Blanco 440221-KIT Specifications: Sink Length: 33" (left to right) Sink Width: 22" (front to back) Sink Height: 9-1/2" (top to bottom) Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/2" L x 17" W x 9-1/2" D Basin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/2" L x 17" W x 9-1/2" D Faucet Holes: 1 Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/4" Minimum Cabinet Size: 36" Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Composite Anthracite