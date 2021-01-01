From lockjaw
LockJaw 4400-lb Universal Winch | 20-0313100
LockJaw® Synthetic Winch Line is the most advanced winch line available. Made from high strength synthetic fibers, LockJaw is stronger and vastly lighter than steel winch lines and shackles of the same size. Its flexible integrated shackle replaces both Bow and D-Shackles and maintains full strength while taking loads from many directions. LockJaw easily wraps around all kinds of anchor points. LockJaw is UV and abrasion resistant and will not rust. LockJaw 4400-lb Universal Winch | 20-0313100