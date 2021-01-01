From tvilum
Tvilum 44 in. Rectangular White High Gloss 1 Drawer Writing Desk with Adjustable Shelves
Office minimalist meets simply style with the Willis 1 Drawer 1 Door Desk. This desk provides 1 drawer and 1 door cabinet with adjustable shelf for easy access to office items. Two shelves under desk top provide additional storage for office supplies or notes. The drawer is backed with metal glides with built-in safety stops while the foil finish provides durability and protects against stains, smears, and fading. Color: White High Gloss.