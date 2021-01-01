Nearly Natural 44” Flocked Oregon Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Clear Lights and 113 Bendable Branches in Charcoal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tr

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, look no further, this flocked Oregon Pine Artificial Christmas Tree makes your wish come true. Designed to mimic real evergreen foliage and texture, this mini artificial Christmas tree features 113 easy-to-bend branches – allowing you to decorate with your mini ornaments. Pre-strung, with 50 clear lights, for a cozy feel - save time and money. Standing at 44" from a charcoal planter (height includes planter), make a Xmas statement, wherever you curate. Its compact size makes it perfect for kids’ rooms, foyers, apartments, and dorms. | Nearly Natural 44” Flocked Oregon Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 50 Clear Lights and 113 Bendable Branches in Charcoal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree