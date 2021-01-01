Find the 44" Red & Green Sea Grape Arrangement in Clear Vase at Michaels. com. Lend an earthly ruggedness to your home interior with this silk arrangement of mixed greenery. Lend an earthly ruggedness to your home interior with this silk arrangement of mixed greenery. Tall stems of sea grape foliage in muted, earth tones accompanied with artificial sprays of deadwood and grass define this arrangement. Details: Red and green 44" x 22" x 22" overall arrangement size Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use | 44" Red & Green Sea Grape Arrangement in Clear Vase By Nearly Natural | Michaels®