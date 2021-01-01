Kwikset 439CNLSMT Carson Grade 3 Storeroom Door Lever Set with SmartKey Polished Brass Leverset Keyed Entry Storeroom

Kwikset 439CNLSMT Carson Grade 3 Storeroom Door Lever Set with SmartKey Features:Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set featuring the Carson Lever and SmartKey®ANSI/BHMA A156.5, Security Grade 3Constructed from High Quality SteelFeatures a Reversible, Symmetrical Design for Right or Left Handed DoorsSimple One-person Installation; No Extra Hands NeededRound Corner Latches AvailableLifetime Mechanical, 5 Year Finish WarrantyLever Functions Meet 4.13.9 ADA RequirementsMeets UL 3 Hour Rire RatingKey Product Attributes:Storeroom Function (Single Cylinder): Storeroom levers have a keyed entry exterior that is always locked, with a free, unlocked interior lever. This allows you to safely secure a room with a keyed entry without the worry of potentially being locked in; you will always be able to exit the room.SmartKey®: This technology allows you to re-key your lock in seconds with 3 simple steps and features stainless steel racks, pins, and side locking bar for increased strength and security.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1" StandardDoor Thickness: 1-3/8", 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 3.80"Rose Diameter: 2.56"Lever Projection: 1.96"Latch Faceplate: Radius CornerCylinder: SmartKey® 5 Pin Storeroom Polished Brass