Kichler 43999 Crosby 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 43999 Crosby 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesStreamlined and simple, This Crosby chandelier delivers clean lines for a contemporary styleThe clear glass shades enhance this minimalistic designConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 60"Width: 26-1/4"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 54"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Olde Bronze