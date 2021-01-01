From kichler
Kichler 43953 Riviera Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 43953 Riviera Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from glassComes with a clear fluted glass shadeCan be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 9"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsWire Length: 62"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Olde Bronze