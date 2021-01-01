Kichler 43926 Joelson 14.25" Wide 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

From kichler
Kichler 43926 Joelson 14.25" Wide 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:ETL rated for installation in dry locationsKichler Lighting warrants that its products will be free from defects in material and workmanship for one (1) yearRequires (3) medium (e26) bulbsFixture sends illumination in a downward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 11.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 225Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel