From kichler
Kichler 43904 Davenport Convertible 3 Light 17-3/4" Wide Pendant / Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 43904 Davenport Convertible 3 Light 17-3/4" Wide Pendant / Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a glass shadeRequires (3) 75 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncludes 2 x 12" and 2 x 6" downrodsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Maximum Height: 51"Width: 17-3/4"Product Weight: 9.2 lbsWire Length: 64"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 225 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Olde Bronze