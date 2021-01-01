Z-Lite 439-32 Monarch 5 Light 32" Wide Beveled Crystal Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 439-32 Monarch 5 Light 32" Wide Beveled Crystal Linear Chandelier Clean lines of gleaming crystal bevels create the contemporary styling of the Monarch collection. These fixtures are available in luxurious Brushed Nickel, rich Bronze, and Chrome finishes. The Monarch collection offers many sizes to suit your room. Beautiful over a chic dining room, this linear chandelier is full of delicate details. The clean lines of the silhouette are enhanced with stylish crystal accents. Features Steel construction Clear crystal bevels gently diffuse light Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible (2) 3", (2) 6", and (6) 12" downrods included UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 11-1/2" Width: 32" Depth: 12" Max Overall Height: 59-1/4" Ceiling Canopy Size: 13"W x 4-3/4"D Product Weight: 20 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Input Voltage: 120v Dimmable: Yes Brushed Nickel