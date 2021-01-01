From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 4376-CL-MWP Maria Theresa 5 Light 20" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 4376-CL-MWP Maria Theresa 5 Light 20" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (5) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Maximum Height: 91"Width: 20"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome