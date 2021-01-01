From z-lite
Z-Lite 436MP Moundou 1 Light Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 436MP Moundou 1 Light Pendant Ribbons of Brushed Nickel metal strips crafted together create the Moundou family. The ribbons diffuse the light and create a beautiful contemporary lighting effect.Features:Steel fixtureDownrods included: (1) 3", (1) 6" and (3) 12"Capable of being dimmedCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 10" Width: 7" Depth: 7"Cord Length: 110"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Max Total Wattage: 100Bulb Included: No Bronze