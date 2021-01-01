Sonneman 4357 Roxy 6 Light Pendant with Etched Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 4357 Roxy 6 Light Pendant with Etched Shade Features:Etched Glass ShadeDownrods Included: (1) 6", (3) 12"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentCanopy Width: 5"Diameter: 12.5"Downrod Size(s): 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Efficient: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 31" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 6Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 65 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: CylinderShade Type: EtchedUL Listed: Yes Polished Nickel