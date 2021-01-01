From kichler
Kichler 43506L16 Keiran 9 Light 29" Wide 2 Tier LED Shaded Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 43506L16 Keiran 9 Light 29" Wide 2 Tier LED Shaded Chandelier Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performance72" of chain includedETL listed for installation and use in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 33.25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 29" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5"Product Weight: 20.27 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 19"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 9Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000K Brushed Nickel